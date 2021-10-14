Taranaki property developer blown into court on a cloud of dust

Dust discharging from Herd Properties Limited site, visible from a Links Drive address, on March 17, 2020.

Clouds of dust repeatedly blew from a New Plymouth development site, across a state highway, and into homes and gardens in one of the city’s most upmarket housing subdivisions.

The developers say they took swift action to cover their industrial/commercial site on Devon Rd, Bell Block, but motorbikers and buggy riders later broke in and tore up the protective material they had put down.

Herd Properties Limited, owned by Christopher and Simon Herd, appeared in Environment Court at New Plymouth this week on two charges filed by the Taranaki Regional Council for offences associated with the 5.1 hectares of exposed land on March 17, 2020.

On that day the council received 19 dust complaints, mostly from residents of The Links residential subdivision, off Pohutukawa Pl in Bell Block, to the north-west of the Devon Rd site.

READ MORE:

* Putrid stench of rotting meat hung over Hastings city centre putting many off their lunch

* Dairy farmer says he's not a polluter, but agrees to pay $103,500 'dirty dairying' fine

* Streams of green: The worst 'dirty dairy' offending of 2019/20



Police were also notified due to the reduced visibility for motorists on Devon Rd, State Highway 3.

A council officer attended the siteand found large plumes of dust blowing across the highway and dispersing throughout large areas ofThe Links.

This went on for nearly eight hours, and it took two water trucks to settle the dust.

The following day, the council sent a letter to the company asking for an explanation.

Supplied/Stuff Dust generated from the Herd Properties Limited site, left, blowing over Devon Rd, State Highway 3, and towards Pohutukawa Pl, right, on March 17, 2020.

On May 29, 2020, Simon Herd responded, saying: “We tried a batch of polymer at considerable cost, but it was ineffective. The wind on this day was especially fierce, and from a different direction to the previous wind we finally were able to manage.

“As soon as we got this complaint, we handed the dust management control of the whole site to a professional spraying company who has kept it fully in control since.

“We will continue to engage them so the issue doesn’t occur again.”

But on two dates since then there have been verified complaints of the same nature and the council has issued infringement notices totalling $1500.

In court, the company admitted discharging a containment into the air, namely dust, and contravening an abatement notice.

Defence lawyer Susan Hughes QC said the company had undertaken considerable work to address the issue.

Metal had gone on the site to try and contain the dust.

When that failed they immediately took expert advice, sourced polymer, and spread it over the site that same day.

“They treated the matter as urgent.”

The company further engaged a professional to conduct regular inspections and was satisfied the polymer was working.

But then people entered the site illegally, one with a buggy and the others with dirt-bikes, breaching the polymer and causing the dust problem to return.

Hughes said the company was remorseful and should be given credit for the guilty pleas.

Karenza de Silva, on behalf of the Taranaki Regional Council, argued the company did not show remorse, and they should not get full discount for the pleas, which were delayed.

She also reminded the court that there were discharges prior to the March 17, 2020, incident.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Herd Properties Limited has pleaded guilty to two charges in relation to the dust discharge.

Between October 2019 and February 2020, the Taranaki Regional Council received 26 complainants regarding dust from the site.

“That doesn’t fit with this blaming it just on the bikes,” de Silva said.

The council issued nine infringement notices, totalling $8250, to Herd Properties between November 2019 and January 2020 for unauthorised discharge to air and breach of an abatement notice.

Abatement notices included failing to have resource consent for the large-scale earthworks.

Other inspections found silt discharging into the roadside curb and into the stormwater system.

It was the company’s responsibility to do whatever they could to stop the discharge, including keeping people from illegally entering the site, de Silva said.

The company is facing a fine for the offences, but at Tuesday’s hearing Judge Melinda Dickey reserved her decision.