Businesses urged to factor in back-up generators ahead of planned power outages in New Plymouth

Businesses affected by planned power outages during the redevelopment of Taranaki Base Hospital will have to get their own back-up supply ahead of more work to come.

The hospital's Project Maunga has required upgrades to the surrounding electricity network, and this has seen planned outages on Moturoa’s Ocean View Parade.

On Wednesday, a planned outage cut the electricity supply between 8.45am and 3pm to allow new power poles to be erected, along with other works.

It followed outages during the same hours on Sunday, September 19 and Sunday, October 3, with two more planned for this Friday, October 15, and next Thursday, October 21.

“After hearing the concerns of some businesses located in Ocean View Parade, including the operators of Bach on Breakwater, Manou's and Gusto, Powerco looked at potential solutions to minimise the disruption,” Powerco customer experience manager Haydn Davies said.

“Fortunately, the nature of the work we started on Sunday, September 19 meant we were able to keep the power on to all businesses and properties in the Ocean View Parade area by using a large generator, which connected directly to our network.”

Generators were also connected to the businesses on October 3 to allow them to continue trading.

But Powerco said the nature of the work meant it could not provide generators on Wednesday or for the two planned outages to come.

“We know it’s difficult to be without power and that there’s never a truly convenient time for a business to have an outage,” Davies said.

“For this reason, we encourage all our business customers to factor in back-up power supply as part of their business continuity planning.”