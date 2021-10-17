Hope Walk takes place just ahead of the bad weather

Katie Tahere at the head of New Plymouth’s Hope Walk on Sunday.

The bad weather that blew in during New Plymouth’s Hope Walk event on Sunday was a good metaphor for mental health, former city mayor Andrew Judd said.

Judd was one of the participants and speakers at Sunday's event, which saw 100 people walk a one- kilometre loop around the East End Reserve to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

LISA BURD/Stuff The Hope Walkers undertook a 1km loop around East End Reserve.

“We can all feel bright and we can all feel down,” said Judd, after Saturday's bright sunshine gave way to wind and rain on Sunday afternoon, bringing an early end to a planned afternoon of entertainment.

Despite the bad weather, organisers Katie Tahere, and husband Mike, were pleased with the turnout.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth Hope Walk returns for 2021

* Katie walks 73km to raise money for mental health campaign

* Show must go on for Shakespeare students



Katie, who lost two of her whānau to suicide within a week, said she was going with the flow.

Those taking part on Sunday included Taranaki Riders Against Teen Suicide (Rats), which works towards suicide prevention.

LISA BURD/Stuff Korrena Kidd and granddaughter Cinana Allardice, 9, took part in the walk.

“Guys and ladies on bikes go around schools and around the community raising awareness,” group chairman Nigel Scott said.

“Taranaki Rats have gone into schools in Taranaki – Stratford High School, Opunkae High School twice, a number of primary schools for anti-bullying.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Katie Tahere was happy with the turnout considering the weather.

On November 6, Katie Tahere will be walking 80km at Anytime fitness, Waiwhakaiho, in New Plymouth, for Gumboot Friday, which looks to offer free counselling for youth.