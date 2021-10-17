Submissions to be heard as part of New Plymouth representation review

NPDC is proposing to keep with 14 councillors at next year's local elections, but change the way they are elected.

New Plymouth District Council will this week hear submissions as part of its ongoing representation review.

At present, New Plymouth is divided into three wards representing 80,679 people.

Under the changes proposed, there would be four wards, plus the newly approved Māori ward.

Nine councillors would be elected from four wards, including a new district-wide Māori Ward, while the other five would be elected at large by all electors.

On Wednesday, October 20, a Hearing of Representation Review submissions will take place in the council chamber from 9am.

Ten submitters are on the list to speak, including Federated Farmers.