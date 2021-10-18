Two youths arrested after aggravated robbery at Mangorei Road, New Plymouth, dairy

Two youths entered the dairy on Mangorei Road at 5.50pm on October 4

Two youths have been arrested in relation to an aggravated robbery at a New Plymouth dairy in which the owner was allegedly threatened with a machete.

Two people entered the Tui Dairy on Mangorei Road at 5.50pm on Monday, October 4, and stole tobacco and cash before making off in a vehicle that was later found abandoned near East End Skate Park.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

On Monday, police executed two search warrants at addresses in New Plymouth.

Two youths have been bailed to appear in the New Plymouth Youth Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with further information which may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to call police on 105 and quote the file number 211005/9369.

Nine days earlier, an offender had run into the dairy and shoplifted goods worth $400.