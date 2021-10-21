Taranaki towns chosen for climate change adaptation study

Researchers will be studying how the Waitotara community can adapt to the effects of climate change including increased flooding.

South Taranaki’s mayor has welcomed the inclusion of Waitotara in a study on adapting to climate change.

The two-year research project, headed by Professor Bruce Glavovic from Massey University, will focus on Waitotara and the Waitotara Valley, and Waitara in north Taranaki.

Researchers will work with iwi and hapū as well as other key members of the Waitotara community to model and plan for climate change adaptation, assisted by South Taranaki District Council staff.

“I think it is a very exciting thing to come to our district,” Mayor Phil Nixon said, “and for Waitotara to be chosen. There is so much diversity in that region. It’s quite exciting.

“Other iwi want to be part of the korero, as a lot of it will be similar for all.”

Taranaki and the Manuwatu/Whanganui and Horowhenua regions were chosen for the Deep South National Science Challenge-funded research project, called Living With Uncertainty, as both regions have so far received limited adaptation research, environment and sustainability manager Rebecca Martin said.

“We are pretty lucky to be involved,” she told the council’s policy and strategy meeting in Hāwera on Monday.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Rebecca Martin, the South Taranaki District Council's environment and sustainability manager, is pleased Waitotara is being included in research on climate change adaptation.

Waitotara was chosen for socioeconomic and cultural factors and because it is at risk from increased flooding and landslips.

The ownship, which has a ppulation of about 70, is regularly impacted by flooding and weather events, including major floods in 2004 and 2015.

In 2020, Ngamatapouri School and its community up the Waitotara Valley was cut off for several days by a washout on their only access road during torrential rain.

It is expected that community and iwi/hapū workshops will begin later this year.

Taking part would not cost the council anything, apart from staff time, Martin said.

“Being involved with the project will provide valuable insight for council staff as it will help us to learn how best to engage with and discuss complex and emotive climate change topics, using the Waitotara community as a test case,” she said.

The New Plymouth District Council’s adaptation and iwi liaison staff would be working with the Waitara community on the research project there, Martin said.