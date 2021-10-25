Sculptor's family delighted Kiwi tribute will be installed at Waverley

Fridtjof Hanson at work on his sculpture of 1983 Melbourne Cup winner Kiwi, which is now being bronzed and will be installed at Waverley (file photo).

The family of a New Plymouth sculptor are delighted his tribute to racehorse hero Kiwi is to be installed in South Taranaki as he wished.

A sculpture of the 1983 Melbourne Cup winner and his jockey, Jimmy Cassidy, was gifted to the South Taranaki District Council by the late Fridtjof​ Hanson, a retired surgeon and sculptor.

The council has now confirmed it will pay the $155,000 cost of getting the sculpture cast in bronze and installed at Waverley, Kiwi’s home.

The sculpture was Hanson’s final work, completed not long before he died on September 15.

“We were absolutely delighted to hear the news,” his daughter Kersti​ Hanson said from New York.

“On behalf of the family I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the South Taranaki District Council for their support in realising Fridtjof’s vision to celebrate a heroic horse and importantly, the community which raised him.”

Supplied/Stuff Fridtjof Hanson, New Plymouth surgeon, sculptor and avid horseman, died on September 15.

In September, the council gave conditional approval for the spend, provided it was agreed to by iwi Te Kaahui o Rauru.

At last week’s policy and strategy committee meeting, group manager for community and infrastructure services Fiona Aitken said the iwi had agreed, and the conversation was ongoing.

“It’s on its way.”

The money has come from $205,400 already allocated for public art in Waverley, and the community will need to fundraise between $10,000 and $15,000 for other costs of the project.

The bronzing process is likely to take 3-5 months.

Hanson also sculpted the moulds for the bronze statues of Peter Snell in Opunake, Lieutenant Colonel William Malone on Stratford's Broadway, and the Anzac soldier opposite the New Plymouth cenotaph.

In February he said the sculpture was a statement to remind all New Zealanders of the outstanding quality of the country’s horses and horsemanship.

Kiwi and Cassidy won the 1983 Melbourne Cup with an unforgettable burst from the back of the field against more favoured horses.

The win rendered Aussie race goers speechless, and elevated his owners, Snow and Anne Lupton, and Kiwi to national deities among New Zealand punters.