Iwi's 'yaks and vax' mobile clinic proves a great success

John Leef received his first jab from Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer when Ngati Ruanui's mobile vaccination clinic stopped in Acourt St, Hāwera, on Saturday.

A South Taranaki iwi’s first weekend going door-to-door to vaccinate their own people has been hailed a success.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, and a leader of Ngāti Ruanui, said they vaccinated 12 people before the mobile clinic left their Hāwera headquarters on Saturday, and there were plenty of takers for the jabs as they made stops in various streets in Hāwera and Pātea over the weekend.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff John and Joanne Leef and their son Jimmy (centre) after having their vaccinations on Saturday.

Some of the 12 vaccination assistants from the iwi who completed their training last week with Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, of Auckland, were out giving their first covid vaccinations at the ‘yaks and vax’ sessions.

The Taranaki District Health Board supplied a registered nurse to oversee the clinic and a camper van for the team to work from, she said.

“We have had some really hard ones that were adamant they weren’t going to get done, they’re feeling confident about their decision, and that’s what we really need to encourage.”

Ngarewa-Packer said giving vaccinations was not something she had ever expected to do.

“I was one of the initially reluctant. I’m very into giving people a chance to think about things,” she said.

The initiative was driven by frustration at the slow uptake of vaccination, with only 38.9 per cent of Taranaki Māori fully vaccinated – six per cent behind the national Māori average and the second-worst percentage in the country.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Claire Hokianga Harmer Mclean vaccinates Brian Lovett.

The iwi would continue with outreach clinics on weekends and in evenings, while its medical centre, Ngati Ruanui Healthcare, administers vaccinations during the working week, she said.

Rukutai Watene, another of the newly-trained vaccination assistants, said it was one of the most important things he had ever done.

“I couldn’t live with myself if our people started to die. It’s that serious to me,” he said.

Among those getting their jabs at a stop on Acourt St were John and Joanna Leef, along with their son, Jimmy, whose second dose was administered by Ngarewa-Packer.

Joanne works nights as a bar manager and sleeps during the day, so finding a good time to go to get vaccinated had been tricky, she said.

“He (John) came and woke me up. What better chance, right on the doorstep.”

“I like the work they are doing. I think this is the best way to do this,” John said.

He was hoping their other children would follow their example.

“This has caused division (in the family), he said. “I think with Mum and Dad doing this today, I hope it convinces them all on it.”

Brian Lovett was persuaded to have his first jab after someone knocked on his door and offered him a ride around the corner to the mobile clinic.

“It was really easy, although I didn’t like showing my skinny arm,” he said.

Carol Sheffield saw the van outside her Hāwera home, went for a look, and ended up having her second jab, which meant she could cancel a previous booking made earlier, she said.

“It's got a real community feel, she said.