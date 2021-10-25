South Taranaki bakery, church and pharmacy collaborate to boost vaccination tally

Aurora Gray of HÄwera was pleased to get a discount off her lunch from Tun's Bakery after she got vaccinated at a pop up clininc in the HÄwera AOG church foyer.

A South Taranaki community vaccination clinic has a new drawcard, with the next-door bakery offering discounts to those who get their jab on Saturday mornings.

Hāwera Assembly of God Church pastor Paul Cornish has been cutting his Sunday sermons short for about six weeks to make sure the High St church is empty for vaccination clinics run by the Mountainview Pharmacy each weekend.

Now, in a deal with Tun’s Bakery, which is right next door, those who have their jab on Saturdays can get 10 per cent off a pick-me-up at the bakery.

“With the low Taranaki vaccination rates, we have had to incentivise the last few to get done,” he said. “The bakery is humming on a Saturday morning. There’s a lot of people, particularly people who work on the land. We see them come in for a little breakfast date, and now it can become a breakfast and vaccination date.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rebecca Poulsen gets her jab from pharmacist Benjamin Araba of Mountainview Pharmacy at pop up clinic inte HÄwera AOG church foyer on Saturday.

“Mrs Tun jumped at it, she was very quick to want to be part of it. We have made a donation towards it, and she is contributing as well,” Cornish said.

Aurora Gray, of Hāwera, was not aware of the deal before she had her first vaccination on Saturday, but was very happy to be able to go and get herself some lunch afterwards.

“I hope it will encourage people to come in,” she said.

Manaia farmers Arran and Rebecca Poulsen were planning to meet family members for a discounted lunch at the bakery after their jabs on Saturday.

They were pleased with the added bonus, and being able to get vaccinated at a time when they were able to get into town.

Pharmacist Benjamin Araba​ said the church foyer was an ideal venue for the clinics as it was quiet with good facilities and space for people to wait after their jabs.

“We just thought it was a good collaboration.”