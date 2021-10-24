Woman crushed between two cars and police car attacked after boy racers gather in New Plymouth

A large gathering of boy racers in New Plymouth on Saturday night saw hundreds of people shut down intersections while they performed illegal burnouts.

A police officer was “very lucky to not be seriously injured” when a mob attacked their car after a crash at a mass gathering of boy racers in Taranaki on Saturday night.

Earlier, a woman was crushed between two vehicles during the event, which involved hundreds of cars travelling around Bell Block and New Plymouth.

Supplied A video showing the moment a car crashed during a boy racer gathering at Bell Block, New Plymouth, on Saturday, October 23.

Police are appealing for information following the gathering, in which the lone officer’s car was attacked on arrival about 11pm.

“A male jumped on the bonnet of the patrol car and smashed the windscreen, while others threw bottles and cans at the patrol car, smashing the rear window and also causing damage to the body of the car,” Acting Taranaki Area Commander Inspector Darin​ Haenga​ said.

Supplied A large crowd watched cars performing burnouts on Saturday night.

“The officer was very lucky to not be seriously injured in this incident.”

The officer was assisted by other police at the scene.

The officer had been responding to a crash on Centennial Dr, where a vehicle not involved in the “car event” had skidded on diesel that participants had poured on the road, and collided with a parked car.

STUFF/Stuff Hundreds of boy racers took over streets in New Plymouth on Saturday night.

Fortunately the driver of this car was not injured in the crash, Haenga said.

About 10pm, about 100 cars were gathered in the Connett Rd/De Havilland Drive area of Bell Block with some performing burnouts and skids, a police media statement said.

At 10.30pm, one of the vehicles doing burnouts lost control and collided with a parked vehicle, striking a woman who standing beside it, a police media statement said.

She was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital and was discharged from the emergency department in the early hours of the morning.

An 18-year-old Inglewood man was charged in relation to the incident and will appear in court on November 6.

The event was created by Taranaki man Joe Brown, 21, but is also connected to Facebook group New Zealand Car Enthusiasts.

STUFF/Stuff Drivers performed burnouts in the Connett Rd/De Havilland Drive area of Bell Block.

The meet was billed as car enthusiasts, drags and skids and everything about cars, and the events are said to travel the country.

Brown did not answer his phone on Sunday.

Police media spokesperson said it was too early in the inquiry to say if Brown would be charged with any offence.

A number of police units had monitored the event and responded to issues as they unfolded.

Photos and videos on social media show hundreds of people watching cars doing burnouts, with no social distancing being observed.

Taranaki is currently in Covid-19 alert level 2 and under Ministry of Health rules events that are held outdoors but not at an event facility must follow the rules for social gatherings, which limits the number of attendees to 100 people.

STUFF/Stuff Police had asked organisers to cancel Saturday night’s gathering.

Haenga said police were frustrated and concerned at the callous behaviour exhibited by people involved in the event, which they had asked organisers to cancel in light of Covid restrictions.

“Police are aware there will have been participants in this ‘car event’ who are as horrified as we are at the appalling behaviour displayed by those involved in these incidents and other unsafe driving behaviour during the night.

“We would ask them to do the right thing and get in touch with us to provide any information, including video footage, which may help us identify those responsible.

“We would also like to hear from any members of the public who were not involved but may have witnessed something which may assist our enquiries.”

Reports can be made online via 105: https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105#online-report-options