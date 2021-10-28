Nomad gang members in court for 'small scuffle' which involved weapons

Three Nomads gang members appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

Two patched gang members admitted being armed with weapons, including a knife, when they took part in a “small scuffle” near a South Taranaki primary school.

William Ehrhorn, Reece Rongonui, together with another man, travelled to Kaponga from New Plymouth around 2.40pm on September 20.

The three are patched Nomad gang members, a police summary of facts told New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

Ehrhorn, 43, had on him a knife of about 25 centimetres in length when the trio pulled into an address on Fitzgerald St.

Donned in gang regalia, they waited for the occupant of the house, who the summary of facts said was a “fellow gang member”, to arrive.

They were planning on “having a chat with him”, the summary stated.

When the occupant of the address arrived, it was at speed and they hit the rear door of defendants’ vehicle as they came down the driveway.

An argument ensued between the parties and weapons were drawn, including a spade, a tyre iron and knuckledusters.

A “small scuffle” then erupted, the summary described, before the three defendants left the address.

Four calls were made to 111 alerting police to the incident, which occurred in view of a primary school.

The three men were found by police later that day and arrested.

In court, Rongonui, 52, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly behaviour.

Police prosecutor Lewis Sutton withdrew a charge of unlawful assembly.

Upon hearing Rongonui was not in employment nor in receipt of a benefit, he was ordered by Judge Gregory Hikaka to come up for sentence if called upon within six months.

Ehrhorn pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon and one of disorderly behaviour.

A charge of unlawful assembly was also withdrawn for Ehrhorn.

He will be sentenced on January 21.

The third co-offender is facing three charges in relation to the incident to which he will enter pleas on November 10.