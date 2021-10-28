New Plymouth opens $18 million water tanks

Visitors walk around the new water reservoir on Henwood Rd on Thursday.

Two new reservoirs, each holding 4.5 million litres, have joined the water network in New Plymouth – but how long they will remain under district council control remains to be seen.

New Plymouth District Council officially opened its $18million investment on Thursday– one day after the Government vowed to press on with its controversial reform of the country’s water services.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Guests take a look from the roof of the new Henwood Rd water reservoir.

Ministers want to put drinking water, sewerage and stormwater under the control of four water entities, taking them out of the hands of the country's 67 district and city councils.

And now the Government will no longer allow councils to opt out of the reforms, which are due to come into force in July 2024.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said many councils would be feeling “shafted”, South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon said he was “angry and appalled”, and New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom has also expressed concerns.

On Thursday , after officially opening the reservoir at Henwood Rd in front of iwi, contractors and neighbours, Holdom said New Plymouth would press on with plans to invest $248m in three waters upgrades over the next 10 years.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom, Te Poihi Campbell and Hoani Eriwata open the valve at Henwood Rd.

“There’s a lot going on around the central government-mandated Three Water reforms and council recently wrote to Government expressing significant concerns about the proposed model, outlining alternative options and improvements.

“But no matter what the outcome of the Government’s reform agenda, we need to continue to invest in our community’s water infrastructure because it’s the right thing to do for our children and future generations.”

The new reservoirs – the other is at Mountain Rd – add the equivalent of 36,000 full bathtubs to the supply for Bell Block, Waitara, Lepperton and further north.

The council is also investing $3.3m in a new $3.3 million water treatment plant for Ōākura, which is due to be finished by the end of the year.