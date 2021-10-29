SH3 closed after tanker spills cream along winding road, causing vehicles to 'skid out'

A milk tanker drove about down Mt Messenger spilling milk after its tank was pierced unknowingly in an earlier crash.

A milk tanker has spilt its load along a 300-metre stretch of State Highway 3 in north Taranaki, causing traffic delays.

Emergency services were called around 5am on Friday after two vehicles collided, but the tanker involved continued on not knowing that its tank had been pierced.

The initial crash was on south side of Mt Messenger, but the truck had only come to a stop near the intersection of SH3 and Pukearuhe Rd, a distance of about 20km, a police media spokeswoman said.

“There’s a helluva lot of cream on the road.”

Urenui fire station chief Donald Moratti said the tanker had spilt cream for about 250-300m from the foot of the passing lane on the southern side of Mt Messenger.

“It’s just a mess,” Moratti said.

He said straight after the crash trucks had tried driving through the “slippery” cream, which caused them to slid out and nearly jack knife.

This also spread the dairy product further.

Moratti said his crew had spent more than two hours at the site, putting dirt in the drains to stop the cream getting into the waterways.

supplied Mt Messenger is now closed while contractors work to clear the spill.

Nobody was injured as a result of the crash.

In an emailed statement, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Taranaki system manager Ross I’Anson said SH3, at Mt Messenger, was likely to be closed for “some time” to allow for clean up.

I’Anson said alternative routes will add “considerable time” to journeys and encouraged motorists to delay their journey.

“Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.”