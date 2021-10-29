Tanker spills milk, cream along 20km stretch of SH3 after crash

A milk tanker drove about 20km spilling milk after its tank was pierced unknowingly in an earlier crash.

A milk tanker has spilt its load along a 20km stretch of State Highway 3 in North Taranaki, causing traffic delays.

A police communications spokeswoman said two vehicles collided around 5am, but the tanker continued on not knowing that its tank had been pierced.

The initial crash was on south side of Mt Messenger but the truck had only come to a stop near the intersection of SH3 and Pukearuhe Rd, a distance of about 20km, she said.

“There’s a helluva lot of cream on the road.”

The milk or cream had made the highway dangerously slippery and there was a backlog of trucks waiting for it to be cleaned up, she said.

In a Facebook post at 6.50am, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said Mt Messenger was closed for clean up.

supplied Mt Messenger is now closed while contractors work to clear the spill.

“Contractors have advised that this is expected to take at least two hours,” it posted.