Taranaki garden festival blooms amid run of Covid cancellations

Maria van der Poel walks through her Warea garden with manager of Taranaki Garden Festival Tetsu Garnett.

With events being abandoned nationwide due to the threat of Covid, one festival has bloomed amid the turmoil.

The Taranaki Garden Festival began on Friday, and knee-deep into the 10-day event’s first weekend, manager Tetsu Garnett said the region was absolutely “fizzing”.

“We’re actually looking all right,” she said on Sunday, while making her way around the 44 gardens.

”There’s loads of people.”

READ MORE:

* Lockdown a 'gift' for the green-fingered involved in upcoming Taranaki Garden Festival

* Countdown begins to Taranaki's triple-treat festival of gardening, art and sustainability

* Taranaki Garden Festival a blooming success, nets $4.2m in GDP for the region - report



It was a huge relief for Garnett because in the lead-up to the festival it was unclear how it would fare with the loss of its Auckland and Waikato visitors.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3 Step 1, and this will be reviewed on Monday.

But Garnett said locals and people from other parts of the country, including Tauranga and Coromandel, had come out in force.

LISA BURD/Stuff Van der Poel saw around 250 people through her country garden in the first weekend of the festival.

”Gardeners are actually saying they’re on par with last year in terms of visitors.

“There’s just so many smiling facings, so many cool people, and lots of great conversations happening.”

In the lead up to the festival a number of events were struck from the Taranaki calender.

Among the casualties were Christmas at the Bowl, Christmas parades, the Stratford A&P Show and the Taranaki Masters Games.

Garnett said because of festival’s format, meaning crowds did not gather in one place at one time, it was clear the event could operate under level 2 restrictions.

Mask-wearing, social distancing, the use of hand-sanitiser and scanning in has been encouraged, she said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Her garden features a number of art sculptures.

Gardener Maria van der Poel had 250 people through her Warea country garden, which boasts vegetables, fruit trees, beehives, livestock and art sculptures, over the weekend.

"I wasn’t expecting that many,” she said. “That’s on par for a normal year for us.”

Van der Poel, who has taken part in the festival for 12 years, is expecting around 70 a day for the remainder of the event.

“We tend to be a bit quieter out here than the town gardens.”

The festival also included the open studios of 84 artists taking part in the Taranaki Arts Trail and 27 properties in a Sustainable Taranaki Backyards Trail.