Two more Taranaki Christmas parades join Covid casualty list

Santa waves to the crowd during the 2020 Christmas parade in Waitara.

Waitara’s Christmas parade has joined the Covid-19 casualty list, while Inglewood’s is also almost certain not to take place.

Waitara’s event, which had been set to take place on December 11, has been called off by the town’s Lions Club, which organises it.

Lions secretary Dawn Laurence said it was a “very sad” decision.

Parades in New Plymouth, Hāwera and Stratford were scrapped last week because the huge crowds they attract would be impossible to manage under Covid-19 social distancing rules.

Meanwhile, Inglewood’s event, organised by the town’s Lions Club, is also very unlikely to go ahead.

Inglewood Lions met last week to discuss the situation.

They did not scrap the event because it needed to go before a formal business meeting on November 8.

“We have just got to go through due process,” Lions member Graham Robinson said.

The event draws about 1000 people to the town.

“You can see why the others have stopped, because it’s just impossible to manage,” Robinson said.