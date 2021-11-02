One super school to replace Hāwera intermediate and Hāwera high school

Principals Neryda Sullivan of HÄwera Intermediate School and Rachel Williams of HÄwera High School are both excited about the new school to be built in HÄÂwera.

Six years after fire tore through Hāwera’s intermediate school, a decision has been made to close it, along with the town’s high school, and build a new super school combining their students.

The decision, announced by Education Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday, comes after years of discussion on the future of education in the town following the 2015 fire, and major rebuilding work being needed at Hāwera High School.

“For us, it was a no-brainer to bring it all together,” Hāwera High School principal Rachel Williams said.

“Not many communities get this opportunity. Really it is a gift we have been given as a community now to create something major, something purpose-built for our community.”

READ MORE:

* Public feedback looking in favour of replacing Hāwera Intermediate School

* Lockdown, election lengthen limbo for Hāwera schools

* Ministry of Education asks for community discussion on future of schooling in Hāwera



She said one of the key aspects of the decision had been the focus on equity, particularly for Māori learners.

“We feel this is the best way, forward for us as a community in partnership with iwi,” Williams said.

Amber Makinson/Stuff A fire at HÄwera Intermediate School in 2015 destroyed 3/4 of the school's buildings. (File photo).

Hipkins said the school would provide a fresh start for secondary education in Hāwera and described it as a chance to partner further with iwi to strengthen outcomes for Māori students and all young people.

However, one of the South Taranaki iwi that submitted to the Minister during consultation was concerned they received no response before the decision was announced.

In a submission it made in July, Ngāti Ruanui urged that the government include iwi in the creation of the new schooling model from design to implementation, Rachel Rae, Ngāti Ruanui kaiwhakahaere, said.

“We urged them to include buildings and whare that both reflect us and implement tikanga, and staffing with teachers that reflect our aspirations and community. Today, we were let down,” she said.

“We’ve received no response from the Minister in charge. We have a government who says they’re committed to lifting education achievement rates for Māori, but when iwi offer to assist and are blatantly ignored - that is what is extremely disappointing.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who is a leader of Ngati Ruanui, said the Minister needed to respond to the iwi’s submissions and their concerns on the new model.

“It’s so much more than bricks and mortar. We need to be assured that the Minister has heard the concerns of the community.”

For her part, Williams said the decision ended a long period of uncertainty for the community, though it did mean she would now face an uncertain future as both principals would lose their current positions when their schools closed.

“Overall, we had to decide what was best for the students, and we think this is best, and our own outcomes are secondary to that,” Williams said.

“It has been difficult for our staff not knowing what the decision going forward was and also for the whole community.

“It’s exciting about the new entity, but it’s also going to be a grief process, for all the families that these two schools in the community have served over the years.”

Hāwera Intermediate School principal Neryda Sullivan said: “We have been working for this for a long, long time.

“We need to have everyone on board, a partnership, if it is not to be the same, but to be a new beginning.”

They said the changes would not impact on students' education during the transition.

The two existing schools will officially close on January 27, 2023, and the new super school entity will take over the next day.

The announcement did not include details on the cost, or when the new school might be built on Camberwell Rd.

Williams said the new school would use both the old school sites while the new facilities were built.

Advertising will begin next week seeking applications for seats on a Minister-appointed establishment board, to oversee the start of the new school including hiring a new principal and staff.