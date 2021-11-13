Memory and luck lead to identity of Taranaki WW1 soldier whose picture was dumped in the rubbish

A photograph of an unnamed soldier of the First World War, which was found among a pile of rubbish, has been identified thanks to an online appeal, plain good luck, and one man’s strong memory for faces.

The black and white portrait of Private John Keasberry, of Taranaki, will now be passed on to his relatives, more than 100 years after his death at Gallipoli.

Jo and Mike Yeow found the picture when they were moving into temporary accommodation in Foxton earlier this year, while their own home was being extended.

The property owner had let them have the keys for a few weeks in return for giving the place a good tidy.

But when they moved in, they found the previous occupants had “just dumped everything in the carport and done a runner”, said Mike.

The pile of bags and boxes took the couple eight days to clear.

“We were loading up the rubbish and I saw this picture,” said Mike, a former army chef who now works for the police.

“I thought, that’s not just a photo. That’s somebody's grandfather.”

Mike and Jo decided they should give the picture back to the soldier’s family, but with no name on the back, and no other details, that looked unlikely.

They got in touch with Iain Davidson, who runs a Facebook page called Unknown Warriors of the NZEF (New Zealand Expeditionary Force) to see if he or his 2000+ followers could help.

“Soldiers would send their pictures to their families, but because they knew them they did not put their names on the back,” Davidson said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff This photograph of John Keasberry was found in a box in a shed, but with no details to identify him.

A Southland sheep farmer and collector of First World War memorabilia, Davidson estimates he has about 1000 similar photographs in his collection.

“About a quarter have names on. The others have no names. There’s your problem.”

More than 10,000 people saw the picture when it was posted on the Unknown Warriors Facebook page in June, but no one was able to supply a name.

Months passed, and then, at the end of October, one of Davidson’s contributors happened to send him a digitised booklet of Old Boys of Wellington College who had served in the war.

“In the closing pages of the booklet were photos of soldiers who had lost their lives,” said Davidson, who has a photographic memory for faces.

“I recognised one face instantly.”

He was looking at 10/874 Private John Compton Keasberry, of Pungarehu, on Surf Highway 45.

Keasberry’s father, William, was the Pungarehu postmaster, and his mother, Mary, and sisters Annie and Cecile, also worked there.

David Duncan/Alexander Turnbull Collection/National Library of New Zealand Pungarehu township circa 1907, photographed by David Duncan (photographer of Opunake).

Military records state Keasberry was a motor mechanic by trade, and had joined the Wellington Infantry.

He was posted to the 11th Taranaki company in Egypt, and landed at Gallipoli on the afternoon of April 15, 1915.

Less than two weeks later, on April 28, Private Keasberry was killed in action.

He was 21 years old.

Keasberry has no known grave, but his name is inscribed on the Lone Pine Memorial.

He is also remembered on the war memorial at the Cape Egmont Boat Club, Bayly Road, Warea, although his name is spelled “Keasbury”.

How the young soldier’s picture ended up in a pile of rubbish in a car port in Manawatu-Whanganui is not known, although Yeow understands one of his relations may have lived in the town.

Keasberry’s relatives did not wish to be involved in this story, but Davidson said they had been in touch and the picture would be given to them.

Finding the family was good news, Davidson said. “Especially in these times when you have not got a lot of good news.”