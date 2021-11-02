Funding boost welcomed as Māori vaccination rates in Taranaki rise

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare, left, with Ngāruahine Health Services general manager Warren Nicholls during his visit to the iwi at Manaia on Tuesday.

Taranaki iwi have received a million-dollar funding boost for their efforts to raise Māori vaccination rates, as figures show their work is paying off.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said 10,890 Taranaki Māori – or 68 per cent – have had one dose of the Covid vaccine, while 7,294 people - 46 per cent – have had both.

In South Taranaki, 70 per cent of Māori had one jab and 45.6 per cent are double vaccinated.

Overall, 86,191 eligible Taranaki people, 84 per cent of the population, have had the first jab, and 68,071 people, 67 per cent, have had both.

On Tuesday, the Government announced $1.3m for eight Taranaki iwi to train more vaccinators and recruit nurses and kaiārahi to set up vaccine centres and mobile clinics to increase access.

The funding is part of $60m to be focused on vaccination rates, with a further $60m to support Māori and iwi-led initiatives to protect their communities against Covid-19.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare, who visited Ngāruahine in Manaia and Ngāti Ruanui in Hāwera yesterday as part of a two-day visit to Taranaki, said community mobilisation was making all the difference.

When Henare visited New Plymouth on October 6, only half of Taranaki Māori had received the first dose of the vaccine, with just under a quarter – 24 per cent – having had the second.

Henare said the move to work with iwi on Covid testing and vaccination should change the way health was managed.

“It has to. It would be a lost opportunity.”

He welcomed iwi leadership, as long as it was supported by the DHB and community health providers.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff 021121 News Photo. SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Minister for Whanau Ora Hon Peeni Henari visited the vaxination clinic in Manaia on Tuesday.

“I think with the pandemic and vaccinations, the coming together of these groups is important. I’m seeing good cohesion, good unity, which is fantastic.”

Similar partnerships with iwi could be used to ensure children received their childhood vaccinations and to encourage older people to have their health checks, he said.

“We can’t go back to our old ways, the old way of building a great big hospital and having to travel there, although we do need good hospitals.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ngaruahine Health Services general manager Warren Nicholls says the funding for vaccinations will relieve pressure on the services' regular workload.

General manager of Ngāruahine Health Services in Manaia, Warren Nicholls, said the new funding would enable them to reach people “on the thin edge of the wedge”, who might otherwise not get vaccinated.

“That is brilliant news for us,” Nicholls said.

“We have been struggling to manage our regular work and only able to do one vaccination pop-up a week.”

Extra staff could be trained, and separate vaccination teams rolled out.

“We can get to work. We will start mobilising, have dedicated teams set up, mobilise street by street, across the whole of the community.”

Nicholls thought the clinics had had a real impact. “It has created a safe environment for whānau to access.

“With some whānau, the decision to get vaccinated doesn't happen immediately, sometimes they need several visits. Just imagine what we can do with more resources.”

