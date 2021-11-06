Future sounds promising for historical South Taranaki church

Archdeacon Chester Borrows is looking forward to the reopening of St Mary’s Church in Hāwera.

From communion to concerts, a 116-year-old South Taranaki church closed for five years will reopen with a new purpose next year after earthquake strengthening work is done.

The brick and timber St Mary's Anglican Church in Hāwera has been shut since 2016, due to being an earthquake risk, Archdeacon Chester Borrows said.

“We have just had a report telling us what we have to do to mitigate the risk and reach 67 per cent of the national building standard,” Borrows said.

“It’s a lot simpler than we had thought and a lot cheaper.”

READ MORE:

* New life for old Taranaki church

* South Taranaki's St Mary's Church closed due to earthquake risk

* Opinion: A church is a collection of God's people and not a physical building



The red brick and timber church had been about to get a new roof when it was discovered to be rated at just 15 per cent of the current New Building Standards, and closed.

Since then, the congregation has been meeting in the church foyer.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The church building, first opened in 1903, has been closed since 2016.

It was hoped the work, which will take about three months, could begin in January.

“It’s seriously cool. We will look to be open and back in here for Pentecost Sunday, a big Christian celebration, on June 6 next year.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Stained glass windows illuminate the 116-year-old church.

The seismic work was expected to cost between $150,000 and $160,000, but the current cost of replacing the roof was not yet known, he said, and fundrasing was underway for that.

“We have the cost of the seismic work covered by donations.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The brick and timber St Mary's Church in HÄwera should be reopened by June 2022, Archdeacon Chester Borrows said.

When the church reopens, it will be with a new purpose, Borrows said.

“We need to remember that the church is not about shrines, it’s about ministry. The church needs to meet the needs of all people, and hasn’t been doing that, so the congregations have waned.”

He wants St Mary’s, which was known for its good acoustics, to be available for the community, as well as its congregation.

“I’d like to see it full of tables and chairs and people sitting here and enjoying a concert, there have been concerts held here, I’d like to think we will see that again,” Borrows said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The hall of St Mary's Church in Hāwera is being demolished, but the timber from it is being saved and recycled.

The church was once the setting for a performance by Dame Malvina Major, the New Zealand opera singer who farmed at Opunake for some years with her husband, the late Winston Fleming.

The internationally-renowned singer remarked on the good acoustics when she sang at St Mary’s Church in Hāwera, Borrows said.

“I’ve been emailing Dave Dobbyn, he’s asked for the invitation to remain open.”

While an engineer’s report gave good news for the church, its hall was condemned and is being pulled down.

The hall was originally built as a school, before the advent of free education, then was used as a Sunday school and had been the setting for many weddings and church events.

“We are going to have a big garden on the site, it will be a reflective prayer garden, maybe also with a vegetable garden as a community project, supplying food for people.”

“I’m envisaging something like a Menzshed for people who want to come and garden, and it being a nice place for people to come and sit to eat their lunch.”

Beside the church, the old manse will be sold for removal and a new, contemporary home built on the site, Borrows said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The church is recognised for its good acoustics.

“We are looking to build a new vicarage there fit for modern purpose, for people involved in community ministry.

“We could end up with a team ministry, we don’t know yet, it’s definitely not going to be a place for a traditional vicar just running Anglican services, people are going to work in the community wherever there is a need,” he said.

New Zealand's oldest stone church, the Taranaki Cathedral of St Mary's in New Plymouth, has been closed to the public in January 2016 because of the earthquake risk. Its community has a fundraising drive underway to raise $15 million, $9m to strengthen the 173-year-old church and $6m for an extension.