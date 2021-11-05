Councillor faces censure for allegedly calling fellow councillor and a member of the public racists

New Plymouth District councillor Sam Bennett denies calling fellow councillor Murray Chong racist and refuses to apologist to him and another man (file photo).

A New Plymouth District councillor is facing a disciplinary hearing and possible censure for allegedly calling both a member of the public, and a fellow councillor, racist during a conversation at a pub.

Although Sam Bennett denies the claims made by the complainant and councillor Murray Chong, a private investigator hired by the council said she had “absolutely no doubt” that four witnesses’ versions of the event were factual.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Councillor Murray Chong was not present, but made a complaint after being told what had been said.

Censure is an expression of severe disapproval in a formal statement, and it can lead to a councillor’s removal from some roles.

Since 1989 there have only been three censure motions passed by the full council, although councillor Chong has been censured by district mayor Neil Holdom several times.

The new complaints against Bennett arose from a heated conversation between him and a group of men watching an All Blacks game at the Crowded House bar in New Plymouth on Saturday, July 17.

Chong was not present, but made a complaint after being told about it by the man involved.

According to the witness reports, Bennett had approached the group, who did not know him, at half-time.

The conversation took a turn when Bennett and the complainant disagreed about Bennett’s vote against public consultation on whether a Māori Ward should be introduced in New Plymouth.

Bennett, who championed Māori wards before the council voted to introduce one for the 2022 election, denies calling one of the men a racist and saying he “should go and talk to Murray Chong our racist councillor” and “Murray Chong's the man for you, you racist.”

An initial investigation by the council’s complaints panel dismissed the complaint, but the complainant then returned with witness statements from his three friends.

The council hired private investigator Susan Ashton from Third Eye Investigations, for $1000 (+ GST), to interview the four witnesses and Bennett, and her report upheld the complaints.

Mediation was offered twice during the investigation process, but was turned down, once by the complainant and the second time by Bennett.

On October 20, Mayor Neil Holdom wrote to Bennett asking whether he was prepared to apologise to the complainant in writing and also to Chong at the council’s November meeting, “to bring the matter to a close”.

If he chose not to, the matter would be formally considered at Tuesday’s full council meeting.

Bennett has not apologised and has declined to answer questions about the incident before the meeting.

But in a media statement, he said the district had real challenges, including the pandemic, the Government’s mandating of the three waters reform, and roading, and the lack of “a clear code of conduct process” was a failure of leadership “and an unnecessary cost to ratepayers”.

The allegations had put in question his reputation as an elected member.

“This is an unfortunate and unnecessary distraction to which I will be defending.”

The two councillors have clashed previously, with Bennett apologising to Chong in February for calling him a racist because Chong opposed changing the law to prevent a binding referendum on whether a Māori Ward should be introduced.

Mayor Neil Holdom censured Chong in 2019 over refusing to sing the national anthem in Te Reo, and in 2017, Chong was censured by Holdom and apologised to five members of the public who complained after he questioned in a social media post whether Te Reo was a dead language.

At Tuesday’s meeting, both Bennett and Chong will have an opportunity to make a statement to the council and answer questions from the other elected members.

The council’s code of conduct states that elected members must not bring the council into disrepute by making derogatory remarks about people or organisations.

It also includes clauses that state elected members must not engage in aggressive, offensive or abusive conduct, must respect each other’s individual points of view, treat everyone with respect, allow others to express their points of view and not make personal attacks.