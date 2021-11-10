Taranaki float business to expand with hopes of becoming 'best in New Zealand'

The Floatation Sanctuary Co-owner Eleanor Dally sleeps in a float tank one night each week.

Once a week Eleanor Dally will spend the night sleeping in a closed-lid pod filled with water.

The Taranaki woman practices floatation therapy which sees her climb in, pull the lid down and lay weightless in complete silence and darkness.

Half a ton of Epsom salt mixed into the water keeps her buoyant and still, resulting in the loss of all senses.

Within a minute Eleanor would slip into slumber, waking to feel refreshed and energised after anywhere from six to eight hours of zero-gravity shuteye.

Eleanor and husband Phil own and operate The Flotation Sanctuary, a home-based float business with one pod.

But they say the therapy is growing in popularity and so to cope with demand they are building a new purpose-built centre on Devon St East, in New Plymouth.

The float hub, which they hope to have open before Christmas, will have on offer two pods and a huge lidless tank, for those concerned about being closed in.

The Dallys have gone to great lengths to ensure the environment at the new premises is right for the job.

They have acoustic control walls, climate control and sound-proofed plumbing.

“It’s a pretty big fit-out. It’s gone above and beyond what we initially envisaged – but for all the right reasons,” she said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Dally says float therapy has many benefits and is increasing in popularity, hence the expansion of their business.

“We’re hoping to be the best float centre in New Zealand.”

The Dallys celebrated four years of owning The Floatation Sanctuary last week.

After living in Sydney, Australia, for 40 years, they purchased the established business not long after relocating to Taranaki, where Eleanor was raised.

She had previously floated a few times and after stumbling across the business listing she felt it was the perfect way to reconnect with the people of Taranaki.

But Phil, an accountant by trade, needed a bit of convincing having never heard of it before.

Now he’s an avid floater himself.

The idea behind the therapy is that it can help the user into a deep state of relaxation, so their brain and body can enter a place of rest and repair.

It is said to generate many benefits for people’s general well-being and mental and physical, Eleanor said.

“Over the years there’s been a lot more research done on the benefits of float therapy and I think now people are becoming a lot more aware of it, even though it’s been around for a long time.”

The Dallys noticed an increase in business since the Covid pandemic hit, with people looking for alternative ways to help their mental health.

They are also seeing more sportspeople turn to the therapy, she said.

What the regular use has done for Eleanor is to promote a better sense of calm in her life.

“I think I’m a nicer person,” she said.

“She definitely doesn’t yell at me as much,” Phil said.