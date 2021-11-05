Super Saturday take two in Taranaki this weekend

Three weeks since the last Super Saturday vaccine drive, a host of vaccination events will be held in Taranaki this weekend as part of Super Rāhoroi Take Two.

The vaccine push comes just one day after it was revealed traces of Covid-19 had shown up in wastewater samples taken in Stratford, leading to a rush of testing as authorities scramble to find the source.

On Saturday people can receive either their first or second shot at Tui Ora clinics in Opunake, Waitara and New Plymouth and will get the added bonus of a $20 voucher to go with the jab.

The Super Saturday clinics will be open from 9am-3pm at New Plymouth’s Onuku Taipari Domain Hall, Ngāmotu Rd, Moturoa, the Ngāti Rahiri Hall, 32 Queen St, Waitara, and Sandford’s Event Centre, Tasman St, in Opunake.

In New Plymouth there is a free community BBQ and vaccine clinic at Ngamotu Kindergarten, 39 Marama Crescent, Spotswood, from 11am to 2pm on Saturday.

At the Stratford Speedway on Saturday one of the TDHB’s mobile vaccine clinics will be on site from 4pm to 10.30pm.

There will also be a pop-up pizza vaccination clinic at the Beach House Cafe at Waitara’s Marine Park from 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Saturday.

On Sunday the TDHB is throwing a Family Fun Day and vaccination clinic from 3pm-7pm at the East End Reserve on Nobs Line in New Plymouth.

For a complete list of vaccination clinics in Taranaki go www.tdhb.org.nz or www.healthpoint.co.nz.

Close to 3000 people received a jab in Taranaki at the first Super Saturday push.

Of Taranaki’s eligible population, 85 per cent have received their first jab, and 69 per cent their second. This remains one of the lowest rates in the country and behind the national average of 89 and 77 per cent.