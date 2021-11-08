Taranaki Crossing improvement works resume

Development of the Taranaki Crossing is getting under way again after the winter break, with work recommencing to upgrade the track network from Pouakai Hut through to Manganui ski field.

Taranaki Crossing project manager Carl Whittleston said the focus was on improving the condition of the track and drainage, and making the route more resilient.

“Eroding, meandering and uneven sections of the track will be addressed to reduce environmental and cultural impact on the maunga.

“Respective iwi and hapū are involved in conducting karakia ceremonies to acknowledge the commencement of work taking place on each section of track.”

The upgrade work involves four contractors and five sections and is expected to run through until May 2022.

All tracks on the Taranaki Crossing will remain open, but there may be delays of up to 30 minutes and diversions when work is in progress.

Work to date has included upgrading parts of the Mangorei track, and building 1.4 kilometres of boardwalk over Ahukawakawa and Pouakai Ranges.