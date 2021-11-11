Demolition under way as work on Hāwera's new cultural centre begins

Demolition of several old buildings is underway to make way for South Taranaki's new $12.5million library, arts and culture centre in Hāwera.

The identity and circumstances of the person who scrawled “Yo ho and a bottle of rum” and “fourteen men on a dead man’s chest” on a first floor wall at some time in the past are unknown.

Supplied A rough beginning of a mural was discovered on a second story wall during the demolition of a building in HÄwera.

“It could have been someone who lived up there and was having a party, or having a staff party, we don't know,” South Taranaki District Council communications manager Gerard Langford said.

The council bought the building, on the corner of High St and Regent St, in 2016, choosing it for its central location.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff How it used to look – part of the the building was the Gelato Caffe.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The demolition crew has been active this week.

The demolition work is set to continue until mid-December.

“The tender process for construction of the new facility is under way, and we expect the tender will be awarded by Christmas,” Langford said.

“The intention is that the successful contractor will be able to start early in the new year and construction will take 15 – 18 months.”

SUPPLIED/SOUTH TARANAKI DISTRICT COUNCIL An artist's impression of Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga - Hawera's new $12.5m civic centre.

Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, the council’s project in the Hāwera Town Centre upgrade, is designed to create vibrancy and stimulate economic activity.

The development will include a bigger library, meeting rooms, public toilets, heritage exhibition space, the Lysaght Watt Gallery, visitor centre and a café, as well as a communal public outdoor space.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff It took a few days to reduce the site to rubble.

The name Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga refers to the beacon, or signal fire, that Ruapūtahanga, a famous Taranaki Maori ancestress, would light so iwi could gather to share ideas and knowledge.