Vaccine mandate protesters in New Plymouth

Protestors at the intersections of Liardet and Vivian streets on Tuesday afternoon.

While thousands of protesters marched through Wellington to Parliament, a smaller group gathered in New Plymouth on Tuesday.

About 20 people were at the intersection of Liardet and Vivian streets from 1pm, waving their signs as motorists drove past.

Their action took place while the Freedom and Rights Coalition was protesting in the capital, seemingly against the vaccine mandate.

About 3000 people took part, including Hillary Kieft, of Stratford.

Kieft said she had not been vaccinated, as it was her choice. She would be stood down without pay from her job on November 15 as she works in a girl's hostel at a school.

Kieft planned to organise a further protest at Parliament in the coming days. She was also at a recent protest in Whanganui which had Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cancel a visit to a vaccination centre.

“We'll be doing lots of it in the coming days, in the coming weeks, in the coming months,” she said.