A $13 million new vision for New Plymouth city centre goes before council

Marla Colgan 4, and Violet Moratti 4 feeding the eels in the Huatoki Plaza. More of the Huatoki Stream will be opened up through the city under the proposed city centre strategy.

New Plymouth’s city centre will become ‘car light’ and more pedestrian-friendly, with up to 4000 people living there, under a $13 million plan that goes before New Plymouth District councillors next week.

The draft City Centre Strategy also proposes opening up the Huatoki Stream, improving links between the city, coast and Pukekura Park, diverting port-bound traffic off SH44 on the city’s foreshore, replacing the street trees on Devon St with different native plantings, and turning Currie St into a permanent market area.

NPDC/Stuff An artist's impression of what Currie St could look like under the proposed new city centre strategy for New Plymouth.

The 30-year strategy anticipates the council streamlining its processes and working alongside private investors to make the changes happen, New Plymouth District Council group manager of planning and infrastructure David Langford said.

The strategy focuses on the area of the central business district (CBD) bounded by Robe St to Pukaka/Marsland Hill on one side and Liardet St to Pukekura Park on the other.

READ MORE:

* Seismic review rates New Plymouth's biggest shopping mall less than 20 per cent of new building standard

* 'Elvis saved the day' when car crashed through Bell Block Barbers' storefront

* Centre City crash driver appears in court on drink-drive, careless driving charges

* Solutions needed to solve New Plymouth's inner-city parking problem



“This is the first time the council has brought everything together in terms of plans for the centre city,” he said.

“We are doing this in partnership with Ngati Te Whiti and in collaboration with businesspeople, retailers and other stakeholders in the heart of the city, and it’s also backed with funding from the long-term plan. We have the funding to make it happen.”

Ngāti Te Whiti Whenua Topu Trust chair Linda McCulloch​ said there were a number of significant cultural sites within the central city, including Puke Ariki.

“This is an opportunity as an iwi we are really thrilled to be able to partner in. It is a recognition of Ngati Te Whiti within Ngamotu, the central city, that we haven't had for quite a number of years.

“It’s taking back that history, bringing that vibrant Mauri (life force) back to the city, reintroducing the pa sites in the central city.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A bypass around the city may remove heavy traffic bound for the port from St Aubyn St and Molesworth St, as part of the New Plymouth District Council's city centre strategy.

“We are kaitiaki (guardian) of these resources. This is for our mokopuna and those yet to be born. For me, that’s my legacy, being part of this process.”

Langford said seeing a map of the cultural sites in the CBD was a “watershed moment” for him.

“A map of historical settlement here in the CBD brings a real richness and meaning. We are asking people to come back to where Ngati Te Whiti used to live, and live there again, a reflection of past and future.”

Under the plan, the main car parking areas will be at the corners of the city centre to encourage people to walk in the CBD.

“It will be car-light,” Langford said. “Most of the evidence internationally and nationally shows most people in the central city spending money get there by walking, public transport and riding bikes.”

Chamber of Commerce board chair Daniel Fleming agreed.

“The need for cars will become less, the city centre will become a melting pot of vibrancy and culture,” he said.

“We have seen a lot of plans in the past, but this plan has some good money in it. We are planning for the future but having some quick wins.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The city centre will become more pedestrian-friendly under the strategy.

The council has allocated $13million for the strategy, with $1m to be spent within the next year and another $12million for the following 10 years.

Over the next few months, it was likely the bus depot may be moved on a trial basis from Ariki St, where buses were often held up in traffic, on to Gill St, Langford said.

Longer term, there was a possibility the bus station site could become an urban campus for the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (WITT), he said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The Metro Plaza in New Plymouth is set to be removed.

In 2019, the council bought the Metro Plaza, at 33 Devon St West, for $1.55m, and is now looking for a private partner to remove the building, which dates from 1936, open up the stream and develop the site.

City Centre Strategy project director Gaye Batty said the plan put people and the community “front and centre”.

Like city centres around the world, ours faces challenges and big changes in how we live, do business and travel, and it needs to adapt.

“Past generations have left us a great visionary legacy – look at the Coastal Walkway, Puke Ariki and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.

“We’re planning to build on that legacy for a vibrant and sustainable city centre through to 2050. This will support local jobs and businesses, all types of transport, housing and accessibility.”

The strategy will be presented to councillors at Tuesday’s Strategy and Operations Committee meeting.

STUFF A seismic assessment of the shopping mall found it was less than 20 per cent of new building standard.

The council declined to comment on the future of the Centre City shopping mall, which a seismic assessment found was less than 20 per cent of new building standard, as it had not yet been provided with any information related to the building’s earthquake-risk assessment.

But if the findings were that it was earthquake prone, action would be taken, a council spokesman said.