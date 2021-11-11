Rāhui placed on north Taranaki river following jet-ski death

Emergency services were called to a jet-ski incident on Waitara River on Wednesday evening.

A rāhui has been placed on a north Taranaki river following the death of a person in a jet-ski incident.

Police were called to Waitara River, near McLean St, around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

A person was critically injured after coming off a water biscuit towed by a jet-ski, a police media spokeswoman said.

The person died at the scene, she said.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Members of Manukorihi and Otaraua hapū gathered at the scene on Thursday morning to place a rāhui on the river.

Rawiri Doorbar said it would remain in place until Wednesday, November 17.

The rāhui area is from the State Highway 3 bridge to the Waitara river mouth entrance, he said.

All activities in that area are prohibited during the time of the rāhui.

“It means leave the river alone,” Doorbar said.

“It’s out of respect for the deceased, their whānau and as a community to show solidarity and let the river be for a while.”

Doorbar expressed his condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased and said the Waitara community was wrapping its support around them.

Following the incident, emergency services came en masse and parked at the front of Janz Restaurant and Takeaways, directly opposite where it occurred.

In addition to police, St John sent an ambulance and a rapid response unit, while Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also in attendance.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said people were gathered around the injured person.

“People were there just trying to help,” they said.

There had been a number of people walking along the town’s boardwalk just prior to the tragedy occurring, they said.