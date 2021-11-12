New Plymouth Irish pub building sells for more than $2 million

One of New Plymouth's best-known pubs has changed hands for more than $2 million.

Number 58 Egmont St, which houses Peggy Gordons Celtic Bar, was bought by a South Taranaki businessman as an investment, Bayleys New Plymouth salesman Darryl Taylor said.

The four-storey building on freehold land had been owned by proprietor Bertie Burleigh since 1993.

Taylor said the business and property attracted interest from around the country.

While land and buildings outside the city centre West End precinct were selling well, “there is an obvious premium being paid by property owners to be where the ‘action’ is”, Taylor added.

He said that despite Covid, there there had been a rapid growth in the commercial and industrial property markets in New Plymouth over the past 12 months.

“This has been driven in majority by low interest rates coupled with the increase in out-of-town buyers hunting a more appealing yield than they might find in the larger metropolitan areas.”