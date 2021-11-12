Taranaki midfield back Teihorangi Walden signs with Canes

Teihorangi Walden kicks the ball during the round five Bunnings NPC match between Otago and Taranaki at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on October 09, 2021, in Dunedin.

Taranaki midfield back Teihorangi Walden says he is looking forward to rejoining the franchise that gave him his first taste of professional rugby.

The 28-year-old has signed with the Hurricanes for next season, a club he represented as a schoolboy in the Francis Douglas Memorial College team.

But he never got to represent the team again after he shifted south to study at Otago University.

Eventually, Walden made his debut for Otago in 2013 and notched up 47 matches. He was then snapped up by the Highlanders in 2016 and played 33 matches.

Battling for game time, it took him until 2018 to start in his first Super Rugby match and he went on to score two tries. Walden then started in all but one game that year.

He signed on for Taranaki in 2018 but an injury against his old team in a Ranfurly Shield match last year saw him sidelined during this year’s Super competition.

Instead, Walden turned to coaching his former high school’s 1st XV with brother, Josh, while he recovered.

Walden said after missing this year’s competition, he is relishing more Super Rugby experience.

“I’m really looking forward to the new challenges ahead and can’t wait to get down to the capital and link up with the boys,” the former Maori All Black said.

“It’s a pleasure to be joining such an exciting playing group and management team at the Hurricanes. There is a great balance between impressive young talent and experienced players within the team.”

Walden hopes he can add some value to the environment, testing himself and growing his game.

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland, another Taranaki product, said he was delighted to bring Walden into the environment.

“Tei is a player we have watched for a while,” he admits. “He has come back in great nick from an Achilles injury and will be a great addition to our group.”

Holland said Walden has a great rugby brain and a complete skillset for a midfielder.

“He has played a lot of Super Rugby and we think he will be influential on and off the field.”