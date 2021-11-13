Cautious relief in Taranaki as no new Covid cases have emerged

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke is relieved no new cases have yet emerged from the outbreak in Taranaki

Stratford’s Mayor has cautiously welcomed the news there have been no further cases of Covid in Taranaki, after six people were found to have the virus on Thursday.

There were 175 new community cases announded on Saturday, including four confirmed in Taupō.

LISA BURD/Stuff A team from the Taranaki DHB and Ngaruahine Iwi Health Services worked in the rain testing people in Stratford on Saturday.

In Stratford, where six people with the virus are isolating at home, there were long queues throughout Saturday at a testing site being run by Ngaruahine and the Taranaki DHB.

More than 1000 people were tested around the region on Friday, Taranaki DHB’s incident management team controller Gillian Campbell said.

The person hospitalised on Thursday night for assessment has been discharged from Taranaki Base Hospital and is back at home isolating.

Five close contacts of the people with Covid have returned negative test results, including the two people who are isolating in the Wairarapa,

In a statement, she said the affected people and close contacts are all being supported by appropriate healthcare services.

LISA BURD/Stuff Carloads of people were turning up to be tested in Stratford on Saturday.

“They have been helpful with information during contact tracing investigations and we ask our community to be kind and respectful of their current situation and their needs as a family/whānau.”

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke said six cases in a town with a population of just over 6000 was comparable, to Auckland having about 1500 cases.

“If Auckland had 1500 cases a day, they’d be screaming from the rooftops, it’s certainly significant.”

He said the collective response of the Taranaki District Health Board, iwi Ngaruahine and Ngati Ruanui and the council had been good, and the outbreak was being well managed.

“Ngaruahine’s response has been outstanding., absolutely outstanding from last week through to now,” he said.

“There is still a cloud on the horizon – some of the five close contacts of this family have been symptomatic, and it’s reasonable to assume they will come back and test positive.“

The outbreak was having a significant effect on business in the town, he said.

“I’m hearing reports of businesses having almost stopped, people seem to be only buying essential goods. It’s understandable, we have uncertainty over the spread of covid in our community.

Volzke is very pleased he fought in July to have vaccination clinics held in the town, after the DHB initially expected Stratford residents to travel to New Plymouth or Hāwera for their jabs.

“I’m very grateful we were able to hold these mass vaccination events, where 4000 doses were administered.”

“If these hadn’t happened, where would we be now, I wonder.”

In Taranaki 87 per cent of the eligible population has now had a first dose of the vaccine and 74 per cent have had both jabs, just behind the national total of 90 per cent who have had one dose and 80 per cent who have had two doses. About 23,000 doses of the vaccine were given on Friday.

Testing clinics are open in Taranaki across the weekend and will extend hours depending on public demand and anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms or who has been to any locations of interest are encouraged to get a test.