The person was last seen entering the water near the Te Rewa Rewa Bridge in New Plymouth.

A helicopter search is under way for a person who has disappeared in the Waiwakaiho River, New Plymouth.

Police were called at 6.55pm and are at the scene.

Lisa Burd/Stuff A helicopter flies above Te Rewa Rewa Bridge in New Plymouth.