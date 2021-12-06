Former South Taranaki maternity home gets new start as iwi hub

Ngāruahine members at the blessing of the former vicarage which Te Korowai O Ngāruahine Trust has bought in Manaia.

An elegant villa which once served as a maternity hospital and later a vicarage has become a community facility again.

Te Korowai O Ngāruahine Trust has bought the large home in Manaia, South Taranaki, which was previously a vicarage for the neighbouring St Cuthbert’s Church, which the iwi also owns.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff John Kahupukoro, Thomas Robinson and Clive Tongaaw' ika listen as NgÄruahine Iwi Authority chairman Hori Manuirirangi speaks during the blessing on Wednesday.

After some minor modifications, the house will become the trust’s administration centre, Ngāruahine Iwi Health Service general manager Warren Nicholls said.

The deconsecrated church is currently being used for an administration centre, but once it is earthquake strengthened and upgraded it will be a hub for the trust’s programmes and services and made available to the community.

“This becomes one really cool site, the place for our people, for us, this was a great opportunity to secure our future,” Nicholls said.

“It is about returning some of our whenua into our ownership.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Ngaruahine Iwi Health Service general manager Warren Nicholls said the newly purchased house and former St Cuthberts Church would provide a hub for its many activities. (file photo).

The organisation, which runs the town's health centre and other health and social services, was growing fast.

Its original building, which is being renovated and extended, will become a clinical space.

“It’s given us more flexibility. It’s about being able to deliver to our people by our people in every possible way.”

A hui whaka-tūwhera (opening karakia service) was held at the new property on Wednesday.

Ngāruhine members and kaumatua walked around and through their new property, accompanied by karanga, waiata and karakia.

Ngaruahine Iwi Authority chairman Hori Manuirirangi said the service was a spiritual cleansing to acknowledge the property’s past and prepare it for a new beginning.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The blessing of the new building for Ngaruahine in Manaia. From left: John Kahupukoro, Thomas Robinson and Clive Tongaaw' ika.

“It has probably seen its share of spirits passing through, and this is our way of cleansing the home and making it ready.”

The house was originally a maternity home, The Bungaloo, established in 1907 by Fanny McHugh with the help of her daughter Gladys.

Later, it became a vicarage, then was a private home.

The trust bought the former St Cuthberts Church, which was closed after congregations dwindled, and it required earthquake strengthening, for $1 in August.