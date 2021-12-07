Taranaki backroads detour may be gone by the weekend

021021 News Photo. LISA BURD/STUFF Major roadworks on SH3 between Inglewood and Midhirst underway from Oct 6th - Dec, this is going to cause major disruptions to North/South traffic and commuters.

A 25-kilometre rural detour that has taken motorists around roadworks on a section of State Highway 3 in Taranaki for nine weeks could soon be removed – provided the rain stops.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi regional maintenance and operations manager Jaclyn Hankin said contractors rebuilding sections of the highway hoped to remove the detour between Inglewood and Midhirst by the end of this week, weather dependent.

“Our contractors are waiting for a break in the weather to complete some of the final works on State Highway 3.”

Waka Kotahi contractors have been working on sections of the highway since October 6.

Southbound light vehicles have been diverted along narrow, winding roads, adding 15 minutes to the average journey.

Southbound heavy vehicles, which are not allowed to use the detour, have been let through SH3, from Durham Rd, every two hours.

Northbound traffic has continued to use the highway, but is being stopped when heavy vehicles are coming through.

A decision on the detour would be known on Friday.

Early next year, more detours are likely further south while sections of the highway are repaired, Hankin said.

“We’ve got other key works on SH3 near Mokoia and on SH3 south of Eltham planned, and it’s likely we’ll use a similar detour approach for northbound traffic and heavy vehicles as we’ve used for the Midhirst to Inglewood works.”

Wet weather has seen the works that had been planned to take place for SH3 Coronation Avenue, between Wakefield Street and Junction Street, in New Plymouth this week postponed to February, she said.