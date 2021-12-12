Taranaki emergency services kept busy over weekend

A Fonterra milk trailer rolled on Opunake Rd in Stratford on Sunday.

A milk trailer attached to a Fonterra tanker rolled in Taranaki over the weekend, contributing to a spate of crashes that kept emergency services busy in the region.

One of the earlier incidents was on Mt Messenger around 4.15pm on Saturday.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Mōkau Rd.

St John said an ambulance and helicopter were sent to the scene and one person was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

On Sunday, emergency services were called to South Rd in Rāhotu around 8.25am after a car went off a bridge.

The driver was not injured, a police spokesperson said.

Later in the day the focus turned to Opunake Rd in Stratford where a milk trailer rolled around 11.40am.

A police spokesperson said the Fonterra truck remained upright but the trailer was on its side.

The driver was not injured and traffic control was in place for a time.

Then, at 1.55pm emergency services responded to a crash on Junction Rd in New Plymouth.

A car had gone off the road and hit a bank, police said.

An ambulance transported the driver to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson said.

The roads were wet across much of the region on Sunday as rain arrived in the early morning, setting the tone for the week to come.

On Sunday afternoon, the Taranaki Regional Council logged 10mm of rainfall in an hour at Inglewood.

MetService is forecasting periods of rain, possibly heavy, from Monday afternoon, heavy falls on Tuesday and Wednesday, and showers on Thursday.

Extreme Weather Taranaki said the region is set to see some of the heaviest rain since a December 2020 storm dropped more than 300mm.