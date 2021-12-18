How a foiled South Taranaki jewellery grab ended a Hamilton couple's 33-year wait for wedding rings

Roberto Prescott’s efforts to catch a ring thief in South Taranaki saw him finally get wedding rings for him and his wife Mary, after 33 years of marriage.

After 33 years of marriage, Roberto Prescott​ has finally got a wedding ring, and it comes with a story that will be handed down through the generations.

Last Saturday, just after midday, Prescott and his workmates Kaie Nawasa​ and Herb Allerby​ foiled a robbery at a South Taranaki antiques shop when they chased down and captured a would-be jewellery thief.

Then, once he was safely in custody, the trio leapt into action to find the stolen gold rings the man had tossed into a garden.

Prescott tried the ring on before he returned it to the shop, and found it a perfect fit.

The men, who work for Hydrotech Group’s Hamilton Branch, had been in Hāwera on a contract to inspect the town’s wastewater system using CCTV.

Prescott said the trio had just left their motel when they saw a man running towards town, repeatedly looking back over his shoulder, and a distressed woman running after him, waving her arms and shouting “I’ve been robbed”.

“When it happened, we just reacted.”

They drove after the man, and soon found him. He had slowed to a walk and puffing from his run.

“We told him to sit down, and he sat, and I rang the cops. When we grabbed him, he dropped a little box with a gold ring in it with a price tag of $2500,” Prescott said.

After the police arrived and took charge of the man, the trio searched along the route the man had taken, and found two other rings in a property near where the man had been sitting.

Mary Prescott will get her ring when couple's son visits Hāwera in the New Year.

They then took the jewellery back to the shop.

“I just walked in and said ‘Merry Christmas, we found the other two rings’. One of the ladies went to hug us, everyone had tears in their eyes,” he said.

“Even the cop turned our way and said to us, ‘you guys have restored my faith in humanity’.

“We are just glad we did something for them, we were just there at the right time.”

But that wasn’t the end of it. While the trio went back to work, Prescott kept thinking about one of the rings that he had tried on before returning. It had fit perfectly.

So after work, Prescott decided to go back and buy the ring. It was to be the wedding ring he never had.

When Prescott married his wife Mary in 1988, they didn’t have enough money to buy rings, so they borrowed them for the wedding.

“For all this time my wife has been asking me, we haven't bought a wedding ring. We were waiting for the right time and I think that day was the right time.”

Gene Gregory (who was not present at the incident), Roberto Prescott and Kaie Nawasa from Hydrotech Group at work on a project.

His wife loves the idea, he said.

“I bought the ring that I found, and I’m going to take my wife’s measurement for her finger, and we will come back and buy a ring for her too.”

The crew had completed their work in Hāwera for the year, but the couple and their son were planning to visit Hāwera in the New Year, he said.

The incident that provided Prescott with his ring is the fifth time in 40 years that Ethel Anne Antiques in Hāwera has been robbed, owner Ngaire Low, 93, said.

Ngaire Low has owned her antique store for 37 years and is about to retire and leave it to her granddaughter Miscelle Cameron.

Sally Robertson, who was working in the shop on Saturday afternoon, had been asked by a customer to show him three rings, with a total value of $7000.

Once they came out, the man snatched them up and ran from the shop.

Robertson followed him, waving and screaming for help, Low said.

“Three enormously big men saw what was happening, and they did a U-turn in their car and chased him.”

A while later, two of them came into the shop. One was so big, he had to duck his head to get in the door, she said.

Ethel Anne Antiques owner Ngaire Low gave Prescott a significant discount on the ring he recovered. (File photo)

“This gentleman put the two rings on the counter, said ‘Merry Christmas’ to Sally, then walked out again,” Lowe said.

When he returned to buy the ring Low gave it to him for half the asking price.

“It was so lovely of these men to do this for us. Not many strangers would get involved like that,” she said.

“It was a wonderful gesture, it was a miracle really.”

Low’s granddaughter, Miscelle​ Cameron, who runs the shop, said she spoke to Prescott when he was buying the ring.

Miscelle Cameron of Ethel Anne Antiques in Hāwera with the two of the three rings Prescott "rescued".

“I told him it says in the Bible ‘forget not to show love to strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares, and I said to them, I feel like you were angels.

“And he said to me, ‘I have lived my whole life by that book’,” she said.

“Wasn’t it just divine? It was so phenomenal, it’s one of those experiences that restores your faith in humanity, you know?

“It’s absolutely the spirit of Christmas, what’s happened.”

HÄwera police speak to a man in relation to the theft of three rings from Ethel Anne Antiques on December 11.

Cameron said Robertson was left shaken but had returned to the shop the next day.

“She was straight back into the saddle - she giggles about it now and says it is an excellent work story.

“She handled it so well. I growled her at first, I said: ‘you can’t chase after robbers down the street, it’s dangerous,’ but she said, what else could I do?”

A police media spokesperson said police received a report about 1.35pm on Saturday of a robbery from a Hāwera shop where a man allegedly stole jewellery and fled on foot, but was caught by members of the public.

The man was taken to hospital by police because he required medical treatment for an unrelated matter.