New Plymouth police seek witnesses after sex assault on elderly woman

Police said the man drove the woman to her home, where the sexual assault took place.

A man sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her own home after changing her punctured tyre, New Plymouth police say.

Officers investigating the assault in Bell Block on the afternoon of December 22 are now asking for the public’s help to find the man.

“We believe she first met her attacker in Waitara during the day,” Detective Sergeant Pat Yates said.

“The victim took a break from Christmas shopping in Waitara and drove her 2005 white-coloured Toyota Spacio to Marine Parade.”

READ MORE:

* Police investigating stabbing and aggravated robbery in Taranaki

* Arrest made after aggravated robbery at New Plymouth Mobil

* New Plymouth police appeal for witnesses to aggravated robbery



The woman damaged her car while parking and later received help from a man who changed the tyre.

Police said the man later drove her to her home, where the sexual assault took place.

Officers are building a timeline of events and want to talk to anyone who might have witnessed a man changing a tyre on a white-coloured Toyota Spacio, or sightings of the vehicle while it travelled from Waitara to Bell Block between 12pm and 2.30pm.

“We believe the Marine Parade area in Waitara was busy on that particular day and we're hoping someone noticed the man change the victim's tyre,” Yates said.

“As anyone would imagine, this was a traumatic ordeal for the victim. She is receiving support from family and friends.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220103/4046.