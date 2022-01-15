Life story: Dave Marks - the builder behind New Plymouth's Wind Wand

Dave Marks, of Auckland, helped make the Wind Wand. He undoes bolts, so maintenance work could be carried out on the light in 2004. (file photo)

Dave Marks, who built the New Plymouth Wind Wand, has died in Auckland aged 96.

Marks was a renowned boat builder, a competitive sailor, and a consummate craftsman.

He was known for his experimental dinghy designs and, later, his innovative way of building fibreglass masts.

It was this reputation (and his quiet, unassuming manner) that caught our attention and led to his involvement with the building of wind wands and other Len Lye sculptures.

supplied Dave Marks, left, and Len Lye Foundation director Evan Webb. Marks holds a wand, showing the fibreglass rovings it's made of.

Making tall wind wands is no easy task.

Len Lye experimented with smaller wands over 60 years ago in New York.

In 1967, he was invited to make a large wind wand for High Park in Toronto.

Engineers attempted to make his 25-metre wand from fibreglass, but they got it wrong.

It was too stiff and tapered on the outside. Lye asked for the wand to be taken down, as it wasn’t to his design.

In the early 90s, the Len Lye Foundation took up the challenge to fulfil Lye’s ambition to build larger wind wands.

Comments and opinions received at the time from several knowledgeable mast makers was that it couldn’t be done.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Wind Wand has become an iconic piece of art on the Coastal Walkway.

Most fibreglass masts were built to be stiff and taper towards the top. There was no precedent for a tall wand that bent in the breeze as Lye had wanted. Then I met Marks.

Marks lived in Auckland and was a highly respected boat builder. He also developed a way of making large fibreglass masts for high performance yachts without the use of conventional moulds.

This method enabled us to experiment with different wind wand designs until the right flexibility was found.

In 1996, 30 years after the Toronto affair, a 25-metre Wind Wand, built by Marks, was successfully commissioned for John and Lynda Matthews at Omata.

Lye left drawings and instructions for an even taller Wind Wand.

In the mid-nineties the foundation successfully secured a commission to build a 45-metre Wind Wand for New Plymouth to celebrate the millennium.

Marks was asked to build this wand.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Wind Wand was flown away for refurbishment last year.

His method of building wands requires considerable skill and craftsmanship, as it is all done by hand.

Hundreds of kilometres of fibreglass rovings (about the size of bailing twine) are stretched out over an armature.

Each layer is bound together with fibreglass tape and resin.

Each layer is carefully sanded. Many layers make up a wind wand.

Marks is estimated to have walked the distance from New Plymouth to Auckland and back as he strung fibres, wrapped tape, applied resin and sanded the wand smooth. He was 76 at the time.

Last year the wind wand was taken down and refurbished. Engineers inspecting the wand found no structural problems.

It was resurfaced, painted and restored to the Waterfront.

That the Millennium Wind Wand has stood for 22 years is a testament to the knowledge and craft of Marks.

The Len Lye Foundation salutes you.

- Evan Webb is the Len Lye Foundation director