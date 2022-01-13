Lake resource consent delays leave bad smell for Opunake residents

Opunake residents Graham Payne and Viv Scott says something needs to be done to restore a fresh water flow into Opunake Lake, which is becoming stagnant and stinky.

Delays in getting a new resource consent have seen a lake that was a coastal Taranaki town’s “jewel” become stagnant, smelly, and choked with oxygen weed.

Opunake Lake, which is part of the town’s popular walkway, was constructed 100 years ago to store water for a power plant, and has also been used for swimming and water activities.

The lake collects water from the nearby Waiaua River,before pouring it down a 50m tunnel to a 400 kW generator, which then feeds the power into the national grid.

LISA BURD/Stuff The lake is choked with oxygen weed and water levels are well down on normal.

The power station has not operated for several years because the company that owns the power station is waiting for a new resource consent, so little water has been flowing in.

Retired farmer Graham Payne used to enjoy watching people kayaking and waterskiing on the lake beside his Opunake home, but now he worries about mosquitos breeding in the stagnant water.

Every day, he sees 50 to 60 people walking or cycling around the walkway.

“I wouldn’t want to swim in there now, I expect the e-coli levels are extremely high. It’s just awful.”

He was aware of the issues around the expired resource consent, but felt the community was being let down because the lake was deteriorating while nothing seemed to be happening.

LISA BURD/Stuff Sand brought downstream in recent floods has blocked the canal that feeds water into the lake.

“Since early December, absolutely no water has been coming into the lake.

“I’m sick of it, seeing it go back, and no-one seems to want to take responsibility. The whole lake is turning into a swamp.

“It’s been a big jewel for Opunake, going back even 10 years ago, there were picnics, people boating and kayaking, jet skis – people used to be able to hire kayaks.”

Opunake realtor Viv Scott, who lives beside the lake and walks around it regularly, said it stunk.

“It’s such a shame, it was such an asset.We brought up four kids here, they just lived at the lake, it was such fun.”

A spokesman for Opunake Power, which owns the station, said the canal that feeds water into the lake was blocked several weeks ago by sand washed downstream during a flood in December.

This was on top of sand from an earlier flood in October.

Work is under way this week to clear it, and he expected water to be flowing again “within the next 24 hours”.

Although the Taranaki Regional Council allowed the company to divert some water back into the lake while the process for a new resource consent application was under way, this was not the same volume flowing in and out as when the station was running.

Oxygen weed had built up in the lake because there was not enough fresh water flowing through it.

“In the past, the Lions Club has sprayed the weed, and we are more than happy to facilitate and help with that, absolutely, 100 per cent,” he said.

The Taranaki Regional Council is in the process of working through submissions opposing the resource consent applications to operate the scheme, director of resource management Fred McLay said.

In a statement, he said 22 submissions were received, 18 in support and four in opposition.

He said the submissions were likely to be resolved very soon, which would allow the scheme built in about 1922 to be recommissioned.

“Due to the complex issues involved this process has taken some time, and we acknowledge some residents are frustrated.

“However it was important the matters raised by the broader community in submissions were sensibly worked through, and practicable solutions found and implemented. This will ensure positive long-term outcomes for all.”