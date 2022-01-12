Wet wipe plea after L.A.B concert leads to wastewater pipe blockage and sewage spill

The audience at L.A.B’s concert in New Plymouth on Saturday.

People attending next month’s Synthony concert in New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park are being asked not to flush wet wipes after a pipe blockage caused a spill of raw sewage.

It is thought wet wipes put into the sewer network during Saturday’s massive L.A.B concert led to Wednesday’s discharge from a waste water manhole adjacent to the Bowl of Brooklands.

The spill went on for an hour from 1pm, with the raw sewage entering a stream that feeds the main lake.

A New Plymouth District Council incident report said the impact was minimal and not expected to have any adverse effects on any waterways.

As a precaution, 48-hour signs have been put out at Pukekura Park.

The blockage has been cleared and the site cleaned and sanitised.

New Plymouth District Council said it had been in touch with regulators at the Taranaki Regional Council and Taranaki District Health Board, as well as iwi, hapū and other affected groups.

A council statement said: “It’s a timely reminder to flush only the 3 Ps: pee, poo and paper, whether you’re at home or out and about.

“Other items – such as wet-wipes, tampons, nappies and rags – go in the red landfill bin.”

The Synthony concert takes place on Saturday, February 5.