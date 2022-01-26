Taranaki among DHBs struggling to meet safe staffing accord

The Minister of Health is waiting for a report on why DHBs including Taranaki have failed to meet a safe staffing accord.

Taranaki District Health Board is lagging behind other regions in implementing a safer staffing programme started 11 years ago, a situation described by the Minister of Health as “worrying”.

The Care Capacity Demand Management Programme (CCDM) is a set of tools and processes that help DHBs better match the capacity to care with patient demand.

The programme's was began in 2009, under the former National Government, and its goal is quality patient care, quality work environment and best use of health resources.

Although the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) was one of the first to start implementing CCDM, it has only achieved 72 per cent – putting it in 15th out of the 20 DHBs.

Northland was the only DHB to achieve the safe staffing accord target by June 2021, a goal set by Health Minister Andrew Little in 2018.

Little said he expected a report in the next few weeks on what was holding back some DHBs from implementing the CCDM.

“Taranaki is in that third group, really well behind. Given that it had the opportunity to start in 2009, we are in 2022 now ... that is worrying.”

Figures from September 28 showed Taranaki, then at 73 per cent, was only ahead of Wairarapa and Counties Manukau on 63 per cent, West Coast on 60 per cent, Canterbury on 49 per cent and Waikato on 34 per cent.

In a statement, TDHB acting chief operating officer Katy Sheffield acknowledged the health board had not met the June target but it was committed to CCDM.

She said in recent months it had dropped one percent due to an increase in patient acuity [severity of illness] and occupancy.

“The increased bed utilisation has impacted on staff time, notably the ability to release staff to attend safe staffing related meetings,” Sheffield said.

Since the accord began in 2018, the TDHB has completed the assessment of staffing requirements for all eligible areas within the DHB, resulting in an increase in staffing of 72.4 full time equivalent (FTE).

However, Sheffield said recruiting people to fill them had been a challenge. She did not say many had been filled.

“On a positive note the DHB welcomed 25 new nursing graduates last week which is a great achievement.”

A lack of dedicated staff to focus on the programme had slowed progress, but now there were two staff members and a third was being recruited, she said.

The DHB needs to achieve 23 measures related to the implementation of the whole programme, and all measures need constant monitoring to ensure they are maintained.