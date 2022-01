The driver was taken to hospital in a moderate condition, a police spokeswoman said.

Police, fire and ambulance staff were called to the scene, on State Highway 3, Manutahi, about 5:55am on Wednesday.

A police media spokeswoman said a car had rolled in the single-vehicle crash and the driver had been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The scene was cleared and the vehicle towed away about 7am, she said.