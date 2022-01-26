Stratford Speedway canned, but other Taranaki sports will continue

The Stratford Speedway has been hit by the change in Covid-19 traffic light settings.

The Stratford Speedway is forced to postpone its remaining events, while other sports will continue amid the change in Covid-19 traffic light settings.

The Taranaki Stockcar Club was scheduled to hold its Torque of the Mountain Modified Championships, Superstock Best Pairs and Sam Korff Saloon Memorial events on Saturday.

While events can take place under the red traffic light setting, with a limit of 100 vaccinated people, the club said it would be impossible to hold events.

“We pretty much can’t run under red,” said club captain Jarrod MacBeth.

“Having to segregate people into defined areas with 100 max and one-meter social distancing doesn’t work.”

He said approximately 800 people would have been in the pit area.

“We’re buggered there, really, before we even look at the crowd. Trying to run in red with the 100 people bubble would be very tricky and costly.

The club will look to resume racing once the region shifts back to orange or green settings.

Meanwhile, Taranaki Cricket Association operations manager Travis Stewart said cricket will continue.

“A cricket match is classed as a gathering and therefore can be played under the 25-person limit, so there are no restrictions,” he said.

The clubs would organise entry into changing rooms if they wanted more than the limit.

“They would then need to view the vaccine passes.”

The upcoming Hallyburton Johnston Shield and Ford Trophy matches at Pukekura Park on February 5-6 and February 18 and 20, respectively, will be played in a closed venue, Stewart confirmed.

He said New Zealand and Central Districts cricket have been supportive and provide sufficient guidance for Taranaki to continue its daily operations.

Taranaki Tennis chairman Andrew Bayliss said club competitions will also continue.

“The main thing that will change is keep numbers onsite as low as possible,” he said.

Each venue has different vaccinate mandate requirements.

The 70th Taranaki women’s open bowls tournament continues behind closed doors.

Sport Taranaki said they will be monitoring the situation and will decide if the annual Rainbow Run will go ahead, scheduled for February 8.