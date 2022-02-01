Taranaki-born musician set for big year despite Covid

Mikey Dam has his own single coming out soon, he said.

Mikey Dam is looking forward to a big year, despite the pandemic.

The South Taranaki-born musician, who now lives in Auckland, is upbeat.

On Friday, his friend and fellow musician Rory Noble released new song, What if I can’t, which Dam helped to write.

It explores the dynamic of a relationship between two people. One having a hard time with work and life, and the other who is doubting themselves.

The single is the third taste to Noble’s forthcoming debut EP Where do we go when the world ends.

The pair worked on the track while they were home-bound due to Covid last year, using Zoom, emailing back and forth and talking on the phone, so it has a lockdown vibe, Dam said.

“We have always had this between each other. He’s always the producer, I’m a songwriter, and what he’s sent me, it’s always been great. He’s very versatile.”

The pair worked together on Dam’s hit single Time in 2021.

Dam and Noble’s older brother, Matt, were high school friends, and he grew up playing music with Matt and the other siblings, all of whom have musical talent.

“Matt and Rory and I have made music ever since I can remember,” Dam said. “I became part of the family.”

Dam, who is of Ngaruahine descent, grew up in Hāwera and Palmerston North, where he became friends with the Noble family.

Although he can't remember exactly when his love of music began, it was all around him as he was growing up.

“My Nan’s brothers and sisters all played an instrument, and my Dad’s parents lived next to a country blues club in Manaia, so music basically surrounded me.”

He has plans for a busy year, including writing “a lot of songs” for other people in New Zealand and overseas, heading offshore to work on projects and an EP project.

“Another single is coming out very soon. This year I want to work as much as I can, try to keep a flow going,” he said.

“I’ve set a whole lot of goals for this year, really high ones... I feel like anything is achievable.”