Marlborough’s McIntyre and co claim Taranaki women’s Open fours bowls title

Marlborough’s Jane McIntyre and her side did not let the disruption of charging flight put them off course when they claimed the Taranaki women’s Open fours bowls title at Paritutu on Sunday.

McIntyre and her side of Judy Hopgood, LaRita Franklin and Dot Arnesen were due to fly back to Blenheim on Sunday morning.

Kevin Jordan/Stuff Victorious skip Jane McIntyre

But those plans had to quickly change on Saturday evening after the team had deservedly played themselves into the final.

With that distraction behind them, the Marlborough side focused on the final, running out 24-11 victors over Kia Toa’s Natarsha Grimshaw on Sunday morning.

READ MORE:

* Renwick side into final eight of Taranaki Women's Open Fours

* Taranaki women’s Open fours bowls will still go ahead

* West End side celebrate second Taranaki men’s Open fours title



Hopgood and McIntyre both belong to the Renwick club in Blenheim, while Franklin and Arnesen are members of Springlands.

The significance of the victory could not be underestimated, with McIntyre’s side becoming the first South Island side to triumph in the 70-year history of the event.

“My team were amazing,” McIntyre said after the final. In truth, she was, too, when her team was astray, drawing a few stingers.

“We have loved it up her and hope to be back next year.”

McIntyre’s side drew more consistently throughout the final, scoring on 17 of the 24 completed ends.

Grimshaw’s side of Sara Weeks, Sue Rogers and Hanna Rio da Silva – the latter three play for the Omarunui club in Hastings – set up the first end well, holding four shots.

But McIntyre, who replicated the success of her inspirational aunty Rhoda Ryan in winning the Open, drew the shot.

The subsequent ends saw the Marlborough side put more bowls around the head, often limiting the chances that the talented Grimshaw had to convert.

After nine ends, McIntyre was in control leading 15-2, with Arnesen particularly impressive during the opening ends.

Grimshaw’s side pulled back a single and a three, but McIntyre still held a 15-6 advantage at the break.

Scoring after the adjournment became more difficult, with only one end netting a count higher than a single. The earlier trends also continued.

The closest Grimshaw got was 16-8 in arrears, with Franklin chiming in with some excellent draws. And late in the game, when faced with a deficit of three, McIntyre coolly drew the ace to seal the result.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Grimshaw individually found two shots on the last end to tie her match against the Manurewa team of Jan Larsen, Adrienne Tilyard, Jenny Welch and skip Karen Forrest. Grimshaw’s side took a two on the extra end to win 24-22.

In the other semi, McIntyre’s quartet held off the Tower team of Hazel Schwartfeger, Frances Busby, Jane Augustine and skip Patty Symes 23-20, having earlier led 21-9.

Supplied/Stuff The fours final was between two visiting teams. The consolation pairs was won by two locals from Fitzroy, Lesley Te (left) and Rhonda Adams.

In the pairs event, held for a first time this year for non-qualifiers and non-participants in the fours, victory went to the Fitzroy duo of Lesley Te Awa and Rhonda Adams.

They beat the Plimmerton pair of Phillipa Christie and Cath Thomson 21-14 in Saturday’s final.