Work under way to clear slip debris at Uruti

Waka Kotahi is investigating long term solutions to reduce slips in the Uruti Valley (file photo).

Abseil crews will be clearing loose debris from a cliff face this week so that State Highway 3 can be reopened to two lanes at the site of the Uruti Valley slip, north of Urenui.

Work began on Wednesday and is expected to be complete by Saturday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency manager Jaclyn Hankin said.

Road users are advised to allow for delays of five 10 minutes at this site, which is being managed by traffic lights.

The slip occurred just before Christmas, and one lane has been closed since then.

In a statement, Hankin said the agency was investigating more long-term solutions to stabilise the Uruti Valley area and reduce the risk of further slips.

Northbound and southbound traffic should also allow an additional six minutes for the detour at Waitara for Waitara to Bell Block safety improvements and up to 30 minutes for road repairs in the Awakino Gorge.