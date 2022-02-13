Ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi smashes into Taranaki

Taranaki residents are being advised to hunker down for the next few hours as ex-topical cyclone Dovi passes over.

Massive waves, heavy rain, and strong winds are currently battering the region, with Dovi expected to make landfall just north of Taranaki about midday.

Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Todd Velvin said Waitara East was almost evacuated on Sunday morning at the swell of at least 5m coincided with the high tide at 8.40am.

In the end the water levels did not get high enough, and with the tide now going out and the swell expected to slowly drop throughout the day, Velvin said there was no need for the evacuation.

READ MORE:

* Severe rain, wind and wave warnings in place as Cyclone Dovi approaches

* Cyclone Dovi brings howling winds and heavy rain to NZ

* Heavy rain causing flooding in South Taranaki

* Another wet and wild weekend for Taranaki

* Taranaki clears up after wettest Waitangi weekend



Damaging southerly gales are expected this afternoon with gusts of 140kmh in exposed places.

A further 200-300mm of rain is expected to accumulate about the mountain and an additional 100 to 130mm on low-lying areas, mostly south of the mountain.

He said the worst of the high winds and heavy rain were expected to pass over the region by late afternoon.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Waves smash into the lee breakwater at Port Taranaki

In the meantime, people across the region should prepare for power cuts and hunker down.

Strong winds have already caused power cuts in multiple places around the region, leaving around 5000 customers without power, including at New Plymouth, Hāwera, Normanby and Mokoia, Powerco's website shows.

The waves have seen Port Taranaki’s lee breakwater closed off to the public.

That didn’t stop car loads of people from parking up to watch the swells crash over the breakwater, with some even getting out of their cars to wade through the knee-deep water in the car park near the boat ramp.

One man who was taking photos was even seen being knocked over by the crashing waves.

Onlookers were also parked up at the nearby Back Beach, where waves crashing into the Sugar Loaf Islands were splashing as high as the islands themselves.

The New Plymouth Coastal Walkway is closed between the Wind Wand and East End. However, people can be seen ignoring the gates and continuing to use the seaside path.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The breakwater car park was underwater.

Port Taranaki’s gates were closed at 8pm last night. The port experienced a 4m high tide this morning that was increased by the storm from a predicted 2.8m. Waves offshore measured 9.9 metres at their highest, with lots of debris washing up onshore.

MetService had already warned waves of 5m were predicted from Mōkau to Cape Egmont.

In South Taranaki, overnight rain saw at least one farmer unable to milk his cows because the cowshed was flooded by heavy rain from the tropical storm pounding Taranaki.

Stuff Strong southerly winds kicked in about 10am and are expected to blow at speeds of up to 130kmh at times.

Opunake Emergency Management Group chair Megan Dymond said there were concerns for people on the coast, who were still recovering from the heavy rain at Waitangi weekend.

“There's a lot of damage on farms. One farmer has pumped 100,000 litres out of his shed, and it didn’t make a dent. He can’t milk the cows this morning, that’s an animal welfare issue... it’s just an insane amount of water.

“Some farmers are getting really badly hit, they’re going to need a lot of help, there’s going to be a lot of digger work.

“They’re just hunkered down, working day-to-day, but its almost going hour-to-hour at the moment.”

The rain kicked in on Saturday, with the South Taranaki District Council saying surface flooding, slips and wastewater overflows had occurred at several locations in district following heavy rain preceding cyclone Dovi.

South Taranaki District Council Large slip at Rawhitiroa Road.

In a statement at 4pm Saturday, the STDC said flooding has been identified in areas around Opunake, Te Kiri and just south of Eltham Rd on SH 45. Tangahoe Valley Rd is closed with trees down, Morea Valley Rd with slips and Waiteika Road (just 200 metres from the Eltham Rd intersection) has been closed with flooding.

“Wastewater overflow warning signs have been erected at York St Pātea, Mana Bay, Pātea Boat ramp, Tawhiti Stream Hāwera, Middleton Bay and Opunake Lake. Please do not collect fish/shellfish and plant life or come into contact with the water at these locations. The warning signs will remain in place until levels are considered safe,” the council said.

The Waitotara River was rising on Saturday and has reached its first alert level at just over 6m at Rimunui Station.

Residents are advised to only travel if necessary and not to drive through flood waters as there could be debris or the road could have moved underneath, it said.

“Please stay out of floodwater and rivers and treat all floodwater as contaminated and rivers as dangerous. If you become trapped by floodwaters call 111 immediately.”

About 10am on Sunday strong southerly winds kicked in, with gust forecast to exceed 130kmh in some places.

People are asked to tie down loose items and warned driving could be dangerous for high-sided vehicles.

Sewage has overflowed from a manhole in Konini St, Inglewood, but the site has been sanitised, a media release from the New Plymouth District Council said.

The council has also discharged treated wastewater from the Inglewood Oxidation Ponds to the Kurapete Stream as a result of high rainfall.