Four people have been arrested after a woman was injured in a Waitara firearms incident. (file photo)

A woman has suffered moderate injuries in a firearms incident in Waitara.

In an emailed statement, police media said the incident was reported at an address in Hutchins Rd about 4pm.

When police arrived they located a female with moderate injuries who was then treated by ambulance staff.

Officers also witnessed a vehicle was leaving the address. It was stopped and a firearm was found.

Four people were arrested.