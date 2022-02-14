Police respond to stabbing at New Plymouth address

Police have responded to a stabbing at a New Plymouth address.

Police have cordoned off a house in New Plymouth this afternoon following a stabbing attack.

Emergency services were called to a Carrington St address just before 2pm.

At 2.25pm four police cars were at the scene with multiple uniformed officers in attendance.

An ambulance was at the scene, but has since left. The status of the victim has not been released.

Police have been speaking to neighbours on both sides of the house.

One person has been taken into custody. A detective arrived at the scene an hour after the alleged attack.

A police spokesperson said the event was initially listed as a medical event and no further details were available.

A St John’s ambulance spokesperson referred questions back to police but confirmed a rapid response unit had attended the address but had left. There was no report on the status of the person they treated.

Neighbours spoken to did not hear or anything until police arrived.

More to come