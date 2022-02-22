A record 26 new cases in Taranaki on Tuesday, five schools have Covid-19

Testing centres have been busy of late as the number of cases in the region climbs. (file photo)

There are a record 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki on Tuesday, and at least five schools in the region now have cases.

There are now 69 active cases in the region – 64 in the north and five in the south. Prior to Tuesday's announcement, the largest daily number of cases was 15 from the Eltham cluster in early December.

There is one place of interest in north Taranaki - the Bungalow Coastal Retreat, in Pitone Rd, south of Oakura.

Anyone who attended a function at this location on February 12 between 7pm and 11pm is deemed a close contact.

On Monday evening New Plymouth Boys’ High School and Spotswood College announced confirmed Covid-19 cases on Facebook and on Tuesday Sacred Heart Girls’ College joined the list, sending a notice to its community.

Spotswood College principal Nicola Ngarewa’s post said a person who was at the college on Friday, February 18 had tested positive.

The Boys’ High post said: “We have contacted all parents and students who are considered close contacts and asked them to get a test and self-isolate at home.’’

In a note to parents NPBHS principal Sam Moore said the student was at the school for one day on Thursday, February 17.

Sacred Heart said it was working with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health to identify close contacts. Close contact students had already been notified, the school said.

The schools remain open for other students.

The school cases follow ones announced at St Joseph's Primary School on Sunday and Tikorangi School last Thursday.

There have previously been three cases linked to the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (Witt) community.

Taranaki Secondary Schools’ Principals’ Association chair Rosey Mabin said everyone was being ‘’pretty pragmatic’’ about the situation.

‘’You don’t know what it’s like until it happens. People are just getting on with it.’’

Everyone is working with the Ministry of Education, she said.

‘’Schools have plans in place and are just rolling with it.’’

New Plymouth Principals' Association co-chair Brigitte Luke said as at Tuesday morning three primary schools had cases as confirmed by the Taranaki District Health Board and Ministry of Education. It is not known which is the third primary school.

‘’We are expecting this to rise over the coming days and weeks as predicted.’’

Leading up to the start of term one schools have been working steadily to develop Covid Protection Frameworks (CPF), she said.

‘’Throughout the education community there has been a sharing of documentation to support all principals, new to the role and experienced. We have a strong support network within Taranaki through the New Plymouth Principal’s Association and will continue to work alongside one another, so we are best prepared.’’

And schools have protocols in place to deal with teachers who have to self-isolate and remain at home.

‘’We are hoping that the Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) will soon be available to help support our ability to staff the school.

‘’Schools are working very closely with the Ministry of Education ‘Point of Contact’ personnel and individual advisors to help us through this period. This is a very systematic approach. This ensures schools will remain open.’’

They are also mindful of students’ emotional wellbeing, and their whānau, Luke said.

‘’This is reflected within the building of relationships, maintaining routines and classroom programmes.’’

